NEW YORK Oct 14 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended up slightly on Tuesday, breaking a three-day string of losses, while the Dow unofficially finished lower for a fourth session as concerns lingered over the strength of the global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.88 points, or 0.04 percent, to 16,315.19, the S&P 500 gained 2.96 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,877.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.52 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,227.17.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)