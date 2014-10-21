NEW YORK Oct 21 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 on track for a fourth straight session of gains, as Apple and Texas Instruments rallied after their results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.17 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,412.84, the S&P 500 gained 7.92 points, or 0.42 percent, to 1,911.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.40 points, or 1.01 percent, to 4,359.48. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Peter Galloway)