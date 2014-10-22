US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq up as banks and techs gain; IBM dents Dow
* S&P 500 earnings estimated to have risen 10.7 pct in 1st-qtr
NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with buyers largely taking a pause following the biggest four-day rally for the S&P 500 since January 2013.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.48 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,628.29, the S&P 500 gained 2.46 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,943.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.82 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,425.30. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
