US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S. stocks ended near flat on Monday, pausing after the S&P 500's biggest weekly gain since January 2013, while energy shares fell with another decline in oil prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.05 points, or 0.07 percent, to 16,816.46, the S&P 500 lost 3.06 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,961.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.22 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,485.93. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss