NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, but weaker-than-expected data checked gains as the Federal Reserve prepared to begin a two-day meeting on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 52.21 points, or 0.31 percent, to 16,870.15, the S&P 500 gained 6.25 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,967.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.34 points, or 0.45 percent, to 4,506.28. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)