NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. stocks jumped 1 percent on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending above its 50-day moving average for the first time in about a month as strong earnings eased concerns about the outlook for corporate America.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 183.73 points, or 1.09 percent, to 17,001.67, the S&P 500 gained 23.03 points, or 1.17 percent, to 1,984.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 78.36 points, or 1.75 percent, to 4,564.29. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)