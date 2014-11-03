China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.2 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 18.4 pct
NEW YORK Nov 3 The S&P 500 and the Dow ended slightly lower on Monday after briefly climbing to intraday records, but strength in semiconductors boosted the Nasdaq.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.34 points, or 0.14 percent, to 17,366.18, the S&P 500 lost 0.26 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,017.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.17 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,638.91. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.2 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 18.4 pct
* Apple, Microsoft propel Nasdaq; Caterpillar, McDonald's lift Dow