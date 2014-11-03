NEW YORK Nov 3 The S&P 500 and the Dow ended slightly lower on Monday after briefly climbing to intraday records, but strength in semiconductors boosted the Nasdaq.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.34 points, or 0.14 percent, to 17,366.18, the S&P 500 lost 0.26 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,017.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.17 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,638.91. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)