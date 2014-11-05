US STOCKS-Wall St gains as focus shifts to earnings
NEW YORK Nov 5 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday after the Republican Party took control of the Senate in the midterm elections, as expected, and a report on the labor market was stronger than expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.81 points, or 0.27 percent, to 17,430.65, the S&P 500 gained 7.32 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,019.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.72 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,648.36. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
