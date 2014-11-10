NEW YORK Nov 10 The Dow industrials and S&P 500 extended their run of record high closes on Monday, led by gains in transportation and healthcare shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39.65 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,613.58, the S&P 500 gained 6.33 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,038.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.08 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,651.62.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)