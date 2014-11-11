NEW YORK Nov 11 U.S. stocks turned lower on Tuesday after the Dow and S&P 500 extended their streak of intraday record highs, with energy stocks weighing again on the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.26 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,586.48, the S&P 500 lost 2.08 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,036.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.26 points, or 0.11 percent, to 4,646.36.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)