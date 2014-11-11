NEW YORK Nov 11 The Dow and S&P 500 eked out a fifth session of record closing highs in light volume on Tuesday, extending the market's recent rally as consumer discretionary shares gained.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.16 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,614.9, the S&P 500 gained 1.42 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,039.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.94 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,660.56. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)