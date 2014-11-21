NEW YORK Nov 21 U.S. stocks closed higher on
Friday, with major indexes rising for a fifth straight week
after China's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate and
its euro zone peer announced asset purchases in efforts to boost
each region's economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.81 points,
or 0.5 percent, to 17,807.81, the S&P 500 gained 10.59
points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,063.34 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 11.10 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,712.97.
Both the Dow and the S&P ended at new closing records.
For the week, the Dow rose 1 percent, the S&P added 1.2
percent and the Nasdaq rose 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)