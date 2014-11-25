UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 21
April 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, pushing the Dow and S&P 500 further into record territory, following a reading on economic growth that was much stronger than expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.84 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,852.74, the S&P 500 gained 2.7 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,072.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.71 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,763.60. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
April 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 03.53% 03.77% 02.82% (Apr 20) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.53% 02.82% 03.76% -----------------------------------