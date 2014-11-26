NEW YORK Nov 26 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday boosted by tech shares, with the S&P 500 and Dow industrials closing at records, while the energy sector was once more the largest weight on the market as crude prices continued to flirt with multi-year lows.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12.75 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,827.69, the S&P 500 gained 5.76 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,072.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.07 points, or 0.61 percent, to 4,787.32.

Volume was relatively light ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The U.S. stock market will be closed on Thursday, while Friday will be a half-day session. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)