NEW YORK Nov 28 The S&P 500 opened slightly lower on Friday, weighed by energy shares as U.S. crude fell nearly 6 percent after OPEC decided against cutting output.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.64 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,850.39, the S&P 500 lost 4.02 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,068.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.17 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,793.49.

The energy sector of the S&P 500 tumbled 6 percent, on track for its largest daily percentage fall in more than three years. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)