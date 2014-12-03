US STOCKS-Nasdaq tops 6,000, Dow surges as earnings impress
* Indexes up: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.67 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK Dec 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, ahead of data on the services sector and as markets focus on the upcoming meeting at the European Central Bank.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.88 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,873.67, the S&P 500 gained 1.7 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,068.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.90 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,761.71. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.67 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dior up after buyout deal (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)