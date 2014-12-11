US STOCKS-Amazon, Alphabet drive Nasdaq to record high
* Dow down 0.08 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Dec 11 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday as data pointed to a strengthening economy that appeared likely to overcome the impact of a steep drop in oil prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.33 points, or 0.38 percent, to 17,600.48, the S&P 500 gained 10.35 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,036.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.54 points, or 0.5 percent, to 4,707.57. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
April 28 The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed at the open on Friday after data showed the economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter, while strong tech earnings propelled the Nasdaq to a record high.