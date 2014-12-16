NEW YORK Dec 16 U.S. stocks fell for a third
straight session in volatile trading on Tuesday, led by declines
in consumer discretionary and technology shares, while a drop in
the Russian rouble added to worries about the global economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 111.9 points,
or 0.65 percent, to 17,068.94, the S&P 500 lost 16.85
points, or 0.85 percent, to 1,972.78 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 57.32 points, or 1.24 percent, to 4,547.83.
Despite a sharp drop in Brent crude futures, energy
sector stocks on the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent.
