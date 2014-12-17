BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets exports order for supply of steel wheels
* Says exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU trailer & aftermarket
Dec 17 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday, following three days of losses for major Wall Street indexes, ahead of the year's final statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve that may set the stage for interest rate hikes in 2015.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.26 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,091.13, the S&P 500 gained 3.06 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,975.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.71 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,555.54.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Says exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU trailer & aftermarket
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 03.53% 03.77% 02.82% (Apr 20) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.53% 02.82% 03.76% -----------------------------------