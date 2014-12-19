US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Dec 19 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday, after the Federal Reserve's most recent policy statement sparked the best two-day run for the benchmark S&P 500 in three years.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 37.24 points, or 0.21 percent, to 17,815.39, the S&P 500 gained 2.69 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,063.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.63 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,752.03. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss