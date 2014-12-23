NEW YORK Dec 23 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday,
with the Dow closing above 18,000 for the first time and the S&P
500 ending at a record after an unexpectedly strong report on
U.S. economic growth.
While the day's gains were broad, the Nasdaq ended in
slightly negative territory, pressured by a drop in biotech
stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.04 points,
or 0.37 percent, to 18,026.48, the S&P 500 gained 3.66
points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,082.2 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 16.00 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,765.42.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Peter Galloway)