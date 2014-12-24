US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Dec 24 U.S. stocks ended a short session flat on Wednesday as investors found few reasons to push the Dow and S&P 500 to their sixth straight day of gains despite strength in biotechs and bullish labor market data.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.74 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,030.91, the S&P 500 lost 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,082.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.05 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,773.47. With its slight gain on the day, the Dow ended at another record.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss