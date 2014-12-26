US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
NEW YORK Dec 26 U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 closing at records in a broad rally, though trading was light with many market participants still out for the Christmas holiday.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.17 points, or 0.14 percent, to 18,055.38, the S&P 500 gained 6.92 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,088.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.39 points, or 0.7 percent, to 4,806.86.
For the week, the Dow was up 1.4 percent, the S&P rose 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq gained 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Apr 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE742F14CW1 ADANI PORTS 90D 20-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 2 50 99.9829