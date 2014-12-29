US STOCKS-Earnings lift Nasdaq to record; S&P, Dow drift
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates prices, changes comment, byline)
Dec 29 U.S. stocks ended little changed in thin trading on Monday and the S&P 500 notched its latest record high, but gains were curbed when an early rally in energy prices lost momentum.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 14.96 points, or 0.08 percent, to 18,038.75, the S&P 500 gained 1.9 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,090.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.05 points, or 0 percent, to 4,806.91. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates prices, changes comment, byline)
NEW YORK, April 27 The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high on Thursday, boosted by results-related gains in Comcast, PayPal and Intuit, while the S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed.