Dec 29 U.S. stocks ended little changed in thin trading on Monday and the S&P 500 notched its latest record high, but gains were curbed when an early rally in energy prices lost momentum.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 14.96 points, or 0.08 percent, to 18,038.75, the S&P 500 gained 1.9 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,090.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.05 points, or 0 percent, to 4,806.91. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)