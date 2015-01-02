US STOCKS-Wall Street loses steam after S&P 500 touches record
* Dow -0.12 pct, S&P -0.09 pct, Nasdaq +0.25 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Jan 2 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday as equities looked to rebound from a sharp decline in the previous session, but moves and volume were likely to remain small as the holiday week draws to a close.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.63 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,838.7, the S&P 500 gained 4.4 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,063.3 and the Nasdaq Composite remained unchanged.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates to early afternoon)