Jan 2 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday as equities looked to rebound from a sharp decline in the previous session, but moves and volume were likely to remain small as the holiday week draws to a close.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.63 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,838.7, the S&P 500 gained 4.4 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,063.3 and the Nasdaq Composite remained unchanged.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)