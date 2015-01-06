NEW YORK Jan 6 U.S. stocks fell for a fifth session on Tuesday as data showed the pace of growth in the U.S. service sector had slowed and oil prices fell further.

The losing streak was the longest for the S&P 500 since 2013, though the benchmark index ended off its lows in the volatile session, having fallen as much as 1.4 percent earlier.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 133.61 points, or 0.76 percent, to 17,368.04, the S&P 500 lost 18.23 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,002.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 59.84 points, or 1.29 percent, to 4,592.74. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)