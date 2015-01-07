BRIEF-Oriental Hotels March-qtr profit jumps
* March quarter net profit 68.5 million rupees versus 1 million rupees year ago
NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday following data that showed the U.S. private sector created more jobs than expected in December and as deflation concerns in the euro zone were seen pushing the bloc's central bank into action.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.94 points, or 0.39 percent, to 17,439.58, the S&P 500 gained 8.74 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,011.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.43 points, or 0.71 percent, to 4,625.16. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* March quarter net profit 292.1 million rupees versus profit 324.7 million rupees year ago