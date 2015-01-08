Jan 8 U.S. stocks rallied more than 1 percent for a second day on Thursday, boosted by expectations the U.S. economy will continue to improve and hopes of more aggressive action from the European Central Bank.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 316.28 points, or 1.8 percent, to 17,900.8, the S&P 500 gained 36.11 points, or 1.78 percent, to 2,062.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 85.72 points, or 1.84 percent, to 4,736.19 (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)