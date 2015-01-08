US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower after Comey's sacking
May 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's shock move to fire FBI Director James Comey limited risk appetite.
Jan 8 U.S. stocks rallied more than 1 percent for a second day on Thursday, boosted by expectations the U.S. economy will continue to improve and hopes of more aggressive action from the European Central Bank.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 316.28 points, or 1.8 percent, to 17,900.8, the S&P 500 gained 36.11 points, or 1.78 percent, to 2,062.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 85.72 points, or 1.84 percent, to 4,736.19 (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
May 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's shock move to fire FBI Director James Comey limited risk appetite.
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage: