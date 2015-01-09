Jan 9 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday, after a two-day rally in equities put the S&P 500 back in positive territory for the new year and following a stronger-than-expected monthly payrolls report.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.79 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,891.08, the S&P 500 gained 0.87 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,063.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.47 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,741.66.

