Jan 9 U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday
following a two-day rally as December's jobs report gave a mixed
view of the economy and energy stocks fell alongside another
drop in crude oil prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 168.71 points,
or 0.94 percent, to 17,739.16, the S&P 500 lost 17.21
points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,044.93 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 32.12 points, or 0.68 percent, to 4,704.07.
For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0.6
percent and the Nasdaq lost 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)