NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. stocks rose broadly at the open on Tuesday, following two days of losses on the S&P 500, the day after financial results from Alcoa helped ease some investor jitters regarding the corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 226.7 points, or 1.29 percent, to 17,867.54, the S&P 500 gained 21.89 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,050.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 55.65 points, or 1.19 percent, to 4,720.36.

