US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
NEW YORK Jan 15 U.S. stocks fell for a fifth straight day on Thursday as bank results disappointed and investors fretted over the potential impact of global economic weakness on U.S. earnings.
With the day's decline, the S&P 500 closed below the 2,000 level for the first time in about a month.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 102.11 points, or 0.59 percent, to 17,324.98, the S&P 500 lost 18.52 points, or 0.92 percent, to 1,992.75 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 68.50 points, or 1.48 percent, to 4,570.82. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)