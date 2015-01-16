NEW YORK Jan 16 U.S. stocks were flat at the open on Friday, following five straight days of losses for major indexes, as markets continue to digest the shock of Switzerland's move to ditch its currency cap.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.06 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,341.77, the S&P 500 gained 3.5 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,996.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.37 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,579.19. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)