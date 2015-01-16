NEW YORK Jan 16 U.S. stocks bounced back after five sessions of losses on Friday, along with a sharp rebound in energy shares, following data that signaled the U.S. economy was on track for solid growth.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 190.8 points, or 1.1 percent, to 17,511.51, the S&P 500 gained 26.7 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,019.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.56 points, or 1.39 percent, to 4,634.38. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)