NEW YORK Jan 21 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday in a choppy session as traders digested reports that new stimulus would be announced by the European Central Bank at its Thursday meeting, while declines in IBM limited the gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.52 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,555.75, the S&P 500 gained 9.81 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,032.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.58 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,667.42. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)