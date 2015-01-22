Jan 22 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced expanded measures to stimulate the region's economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 71.79 points, or 0.41 percent, to 17,626.07, the S&P 500 gained 8.93 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,041.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.44 points, or 0.54 percent, to 4,692.86.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)