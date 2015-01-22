US STOCKS-Wall St modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
* Indexes up: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Jan 22 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced expanded measures to stimulate the region's economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 71.79 points, or 0.41 percent, to 17,626.07, the S&P 500 gained 8.93 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,041.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.44 points, or 0.54 percent, to 4,692.86.
