NEW YORK Jan 22 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq turned positive for the year as U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday on the back of a larger than anticipated stimulus program announcement from the European Central Bank.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 259.7 points, or 1.48 percent, to 17,813.98, the S&P 500 gained 31.03 points, or 1.53 percent, to 2,063.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 82.98 points, or 1.78 percent, to 4,750.40. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)