BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final U.S. FDA nod for budesonide capsules
* Says Zydus received final approval from USFDA for budesonide capsules
NEW YORK Jan 23 U.S. stock opened little changed on Friday, as some weak corporate earnings took the steam out of a four-session winning streak.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.2 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,801.78, the S&P 500 lost 1.33 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,061.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.87 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,747.53. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
NEW DELHI, May 5 India is looking at creating a national no-fly list of unruly passengers, the top bureaucrat at the civil aviation ministry said on Friday, weeks after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-owned carrier Air India.