India's NSE index down after hitting record high; oil explorers hit
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain
NEW YORK Jan 23 U.S. stocks fell on Friday, pressured by underwhelming corporate news including guidance from economic activity bellwether UPS and as materials stocks fell after bearish research notes.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 141.38 points, or 0.79 percent, to 17,672.6, the S&P 500 lost 11.33 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,051.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.48 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,757.88.
For the week, the Dow rose 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 added 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq gained 2.7 percent. It was the first positive week for major indexes in the last four. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain
(Adds text, updates prices) By Shashwat Pradhan May 5 Most Asian currencies edged lower on Friday as fresh falls in commodity prices raised concerns about the health of the global economy. Chinese iron ore futures plunged to their lowest since January, extending this week's losses and dragging steel down as well, with investors liquidating long positions amid growing worries about slowing construction and infrastructure demand. In other commodities, oil slumped to fi