NEW YORK Jan 28 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday, boosted by earnings from Apple and Boeing, but focus could shift later in the day to the Federal Reserve's first two-day policy meeting of the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.34 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,417.55, the S&P 500 gained 11.14 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,040.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.55 points, or 1.29 percent, to 4,742.05.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)