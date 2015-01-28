Indian shares fall; Ambuja Cements leads losers
* Maruti Suzuki hits record high on positive April sales data
NEW YORK Jan 28 U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the domestic economy was growing at a solid pace, signaling it remains on track to raise interest rates later this year.
Both the Dow and S&P 500 fell more than 1 percent, while Apple limited the Nasdaq's decline. The tech giant jumped 6.1 percent a day after its results.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 189.67 points, or 1.09 percent, to 17,197.54, the S&P 500 lost 27.06 points, or 1.33 percent, to 2,002.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.50 points, or 0.93 percent, to 4,637.99. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.