NEW YORK Jan 28 U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the domestic economy was growing at a solid pace, signaling it remains on track to raise interest rates later this year.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 fell more than 1 percent, while Apple limited the Nasdaq's decline. The tech giant jumped 6.1 percent a day after its results.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 189.67 points, or 1.09 percent, to 17,197.54, the S&P 500 lost 27.06 points, or 1.33 percent, to 2,002.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.50 points, or 0.93 percent, to 4,637.99. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)