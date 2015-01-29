NEW YORK Jan 29 U.S. stocks enjoyed a late afternoon rally on Thursday, ending a volatile session sharply higher as crude oil reversed earlier losses and returned the energy sector to positive territory.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 225.6 points, or 1.31 percent, to 17,416.97, the S&P 500 gained 19.25 points, or 0.96 percent, to 2,021.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.41 points, or 0.98 percent, to 4,683.41. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)