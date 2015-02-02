NEW YORK Feb 2 U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday, as hopes for a deal regarding Greek debt fueled a late rally, with a bounce in oil prices also lending support.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 195.45 points, or 1.14 percent, to 17,360.4, the S&P 500 gained 25.87 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,020.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.45 points, or 0.89 percent, to 4,676.69. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)