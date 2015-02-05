NEW YORK Feb 5 U.S. stocks rose at the open on
Thursday, following an upbeat report on the labor market and as
energy shares tracked oil prices higher.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 86.44 points,
or 0.49 percent, to 17,759.46, the S&P 500 gained 9.57
points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,051.08 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 11.62 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,728.33.
Health care stocks were among the leaders, boosted by
Pfizer's offer to purchase Hospira in a multi-billion dollar
deal.
