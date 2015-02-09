NEW YORK Feb 9 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, on the heels of disappointing economic data out of China and signs of rising tensions surrounding Greek debt negotiations.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 38.7 points, or 0.22 percent, to 17,785.59, the S&P 500 lost 4.84 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,050.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.60 points, or 0.43 percent, to 4,723.80. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)