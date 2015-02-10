NEW YORK Feb 10 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, rebounding after two straight down sessions, on hopes a deal in Greek debt negotiations was drawing closer.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.11 points, or 0.21 percent, to 17,767.32, the S&P 500 gained 5.9 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,052.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.53 points, or 0.6 percent, to 4,754.55. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)