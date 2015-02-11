BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank: sees 2017/18 bad loan additions to be "significantly lower"
* CEO says "drilled down" list of potential troubled loans currently at 190.39 billion rupees
NEW YORK Feb 11 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 climbed to its highest level of the year and ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers to discuss plans for Greece's debt.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.65 points, or 0.19 percent, to 17,835.11, the S&P 500 lost 1.37 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,067.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.21 points, or 0 percent, to 4,787.85. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)