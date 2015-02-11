NEW YORK Feb 11 U.S. stocks closed flat on Wednesday as concern about Greece and Ukraine was offset by gains in shares of Apple.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 7.77 points, or 0.04 percent, to 17,860.99, the S&P 500 lost 0.22 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,068.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.54 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,801.18. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)