BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
NEW YORK Feb 12 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, following a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine and stimulus measures by Sweden's central bank that took markets by surprise.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.11 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,889.25, the S&P 500 gained 8.05 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,076.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.21 points, or 0.65 percent, to 4,832.39.
Cisco shares, up almost 9 percent, led the technology sector's advance. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* India's oil minister says to invest 250-300 billion rupees ($3.89 billion-$4.67 billion) for building LPG infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 64.27 rupees) (Reporting By Nidhi Verma)