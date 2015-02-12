BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
NEW YORK Feb 12 U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Thursday, with a rally in technology stocks leading the Nasdaq to a 15-year high, helping to offset the impact of some tepid economic data.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 106.9 points, or 0.6 percent, to 17,969.04, the S&P 500 gained 19.69 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,088.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 56.43 points, or 1.18 percent, to 4,857.61. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* India's oil minister says to invest 250-300 billion rupees ($3.89 billion-$4.67 billion) for building LPG infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 64.27 rupees) (Reporting By Nidhi Verma)